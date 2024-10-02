Cim LLC Acquires 2,152 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $77.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $80.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.