Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Addus HomeCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 3.2 %

ADUS opened at $128.72 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADUS. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.29.

Insider Activity at Addus HomeCare

In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total transaction of $2,921,316.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,687.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at $429,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,917 shares of company stock worth $3,050,082. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

