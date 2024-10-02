1,814,439 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,814,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,293,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $77.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.22. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

