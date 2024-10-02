American Trust Trims Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

American Trust lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,497 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.50.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.81.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

