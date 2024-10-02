Creekside Partners Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Creekside Partners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 39,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the last quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $6,536,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,050,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,121,000 after buying an additional 106,433 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,984,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,883,000.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

