Clear Rock Advisors LLC Boosts Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton comprises about 1.5% of Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in D.R. Horton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 154,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 11,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Ted Buchan & Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 39,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.