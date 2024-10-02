5,952 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Acquired by Brown Financial Advisors

Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $204,001,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,205,000 after acquiring an additional 470,076 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth about $55,075,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,260,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,452,814,000 after purchasing an additional 156,643 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.70.

Shares of ARE opened at $117.11 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

