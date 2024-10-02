The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Clear Rock Advisors LLC

Clear Rock Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Allstate by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 410,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.88. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $193.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.24%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

