Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 165,415 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 165,415 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. NCP Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. NCP Inc. now owns 979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $1,345,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 9.8% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,687.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.0 %

Visa stock opened at $277.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.78 and a 1-year high of $293.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.07. The company has a market cap of $507.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

