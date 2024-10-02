Creekside Partners Acquires New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHV stock opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $60.99 and a 12-month high of $80.54.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

