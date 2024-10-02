Clear Rock Advisors LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Clear Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81. The stock has a market cap of $473.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

