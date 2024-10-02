Creekside Partners Makes New Investment in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 592,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,757,000 after purchasing an additional 72,297 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

ANGL opened at $29.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.