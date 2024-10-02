Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 99,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.