Brown Financial Advisors Invests $726,000 in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,019,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,298,000 after purchasing an additional 284,664 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 26,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $161.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $163.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.91. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,316 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

