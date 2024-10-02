Lazari Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EME. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $427.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $380.19 and its 200-day moving average is $371.26. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.50 and a 12 month high of $443.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.