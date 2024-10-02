Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $97.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 148.31%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,714.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.64.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

