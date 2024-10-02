Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $20,418,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $3,183,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $982,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

IDXX stock opened at $495.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $487.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.96, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

