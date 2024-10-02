USD Coin Trading 0% Higher This Week (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $35.51 billion and $9.46 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000066 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.41 or 0.00257985 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 35,506,788,183 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars.
