Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Acquires Shares of 541 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK stock opened at $264.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $269.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

