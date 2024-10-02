Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $109 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 403,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 162,533 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $109,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $295.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $296.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.63 and a 200-day moving average of $268.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Melius Research started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.83.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

