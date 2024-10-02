7,379 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,393,926 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,635,464,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 557.5% during the first quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,316,000 after buying an additional 3,018,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,193,000 after buying an additional 2,546,192 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VOO stock opened at $522.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $529.92. The company has a market cap of $473.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

