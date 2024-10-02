Tezos Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $668.01 million and $20.17 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000618 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,024,525,073 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,997,404 coins. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

