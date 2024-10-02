Linear Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a market cap of $38.09 million and $4.09 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Linear

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,793,502,299 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

