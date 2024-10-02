My DeFi Pet Market Cap Hits $1.68 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be purchased for about $0.0404 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $24,953.29 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,919 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

