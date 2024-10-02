Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $717.37 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $717.37 million and $43.57 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $4.72 or 0.00007594 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,929,996 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 151,923,416.97125167 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.77817042 USD and is down -6.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 479 active market(s) with $48,761,592.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

