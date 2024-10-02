Steem (STEEM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $25.52 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Steem has a total market cap of $80.84 million and approximately $25.52 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,185.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.00518400 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009619 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00103458 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00029666 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00227429 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00031420 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00074113 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
Steem Coin Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 472,825,703 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
