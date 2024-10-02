Contrasting SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) and SRIVARU (NASDAQ:SVMH – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Signal and SRIVARU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Signal 11.16% 18.31% 11.35% SRIVARU N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Federal Signal and SRIVARU”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Signal $1.72 billion 3.32 $157.40 million $2.96 31.63 SRIVARU $42,538.00 71.17 -$11.43 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than SRIVARU.

92.7% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of SRIVARU shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of SRIVARU shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Federal Signal has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SRIVARU has a beta of -0.96, meaning that its stock price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Federal Signal and SRIVARU, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Signal 0 0 1 0 3.00 SRIVARU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Federal Signal beats SRIVARU on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

About SRIVARU

Mobiv Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mobiv Acquisition Corp is based in Newark, Delaware.

