RAMP (RAMP) Price Tops $0.0755 on Exchanges

RAMP (RAMP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. RAMP has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $8,462.85 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RAMP Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

