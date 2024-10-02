Horizen Price Down 11% Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $7.54 or 0.00012120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $116.77 million and $7.14 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00043807 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00036498 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,495,100 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

