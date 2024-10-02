Ontology Reaches Market Cap of $164.08 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Ontology has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $164.08 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.02 or 0.03967645 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00042372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 907,697,857 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

