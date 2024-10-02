EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $552,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. grew its stake in 3M by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. now owns 4,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 62,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

3M stock opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $140.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

