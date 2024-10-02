Cosmos Hits 24 Hour Volume of $164.34 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.53 or 0.00007284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $164.34 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00042372 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013351 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

