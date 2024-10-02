Cosmos Hits 24 Hour Volume of $164.34 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $4.53 or 0.00007284 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $1.77 billion and approximately $164.34 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00042372 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00007775 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013351 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000130 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000086 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002403 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004247 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000540 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.