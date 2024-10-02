Comparing Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT)

Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT – Get Free Report) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A Star Equity -14.65% -5.74% -3.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pixie Dust Technologies and Star Equity”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixie Dust Technologies $6.30 million 4.63 -$12.53 million N/A N/A Star Equity $47.15 million 0.29 $25.13 million $6.50 0.65

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Star Equity has higher revenue and earnings than Pixie Dust Technologies.

0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pixie Dust Technologies and Star Equity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pixie Dust Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.21, indicating a potential upside of 171.35%. Given Pixie Dust Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pixie Dust Technologies is more favorable than Star Equity.

Summary

Pixie Dust Technologies beats Star Equity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments. The company was formerly known as Digirad Corporation and changed its name to Star Equity Holdings, Inc. in December 2020. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

