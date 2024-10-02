Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 13,662 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.03.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total value of $2,533,854.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total value of $2,533,854.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $229,434.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,109 shares in the company, valued at $13,072,660.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,985 shares of company stock worth $17,632,363. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.0 %

CRM opened at $270.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $262.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.95 and a 200-day moving average of $264.65.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.