Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 620,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $36,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,684,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,908,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 91,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.