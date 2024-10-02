NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Insider Buys A$3,108,847.35 in Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) insider Julian Pemberton acquired 851,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.65 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$3,108,847.35 ($2,144,032.66).
NRW Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87.
NRW Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from NRW’s previous Final dividend of $0.08. NRW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.
About NRW
NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.
