47,435 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Acquired by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 47,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,024,000. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $109.55 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.47.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

