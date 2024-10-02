Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stock Holdings Raised by Centennial Bank AR

Centennial Bank AR grew its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,151 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 4.6% of Centennial Bank AR’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centennial Bank AR’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAU. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.23.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

