Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Invests $1.18 Million in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. owned about 0.68% of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopp LeRoy C bought a new stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 114,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 135,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

IMTB stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.01.

iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core 5-10 Year USD Bond ETF (IMTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted, USD-denominated broad bond index with maturities between five and ten years. Eligible sectors include US Treasurys, global government-related bonds, global investment-grade and high yield corporate bonds, and emerging market bonds.

