Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Buys Shares of 1,302 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,771,000 after buying an additional 999,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after buying an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,242,000 after buying an additional 911,104 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,412,000 after buying an additional 863,219 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,213,000 after buying an additional 727,760 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $178.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.68. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

