Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Makes New $611,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $555,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,104,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,514,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,544,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $128.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.97.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

