Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Purchases 1,233 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 267.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $571.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $555.80 and a 200 day moving average of $540.24. The company has a market cap of $493.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $577.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

