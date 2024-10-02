Brightwater Advisory LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,080,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 48,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 867,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,963,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.