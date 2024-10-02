Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brightwater Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,362,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,035,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,253,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day moving average of $59.43.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

