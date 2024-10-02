Brightwater Advisory LLC Invests $973,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brightwater Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VT opened at $118.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day moving average of $112.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $120.43.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

