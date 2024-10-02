1,126 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 182.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $320.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $328.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.48. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.70 and a 1 year high of $346.85.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.55.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

