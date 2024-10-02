3,233 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.

Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Cannon Financial Strategists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $571.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $555.80 and its 200-day moving average is $540.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $577.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

