Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 19,670 Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Davis Select Worldwide ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DWLD. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Davis Select Worldwide ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:DWLD opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $357.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

