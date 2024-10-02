30,010 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Brightwater Advisory LLC

Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 3.7% of Brightwater Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $189.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.91 and a 200 day moving average of $178.48. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $190.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

