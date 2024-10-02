Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Invests $955,000 in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 168,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 43,729 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 106,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BUFR opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest Laddered Buffer ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

